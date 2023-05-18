Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.2 %

SNA stock opened at $257.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

