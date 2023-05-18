Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.27

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $10.20. Solitron Devices shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 550 shares.

Solitron Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

