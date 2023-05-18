Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Acquires 500 Shares

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,689.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,612.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 3,254 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.19 per share, for a total transaction of $117,762.26.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $92,352.75.

On Monday, April 24th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,049 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.75.

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,783.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,598.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SFBC remained flat at $36.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp



Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

