Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Shares of SO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,875. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

