Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,741,235.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at $641,756,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,741,235.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,828,000 after purchasing an additional 436,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,233,000 after acquiring an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,444 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

