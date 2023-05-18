Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.33. 17,756,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 24,225,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

