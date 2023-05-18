S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Douglas L. Peterson Sells 7,500 Shares

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $360.94 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.