SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 721,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,447,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.10. 608,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,410. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

