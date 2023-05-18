SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Position Increased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 198.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.45. 11,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,213. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

