SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 263,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,743. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

