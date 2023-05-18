SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,050. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average is $174.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

