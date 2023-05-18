Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,550 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $26,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,426,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 250,714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 176,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 438,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

