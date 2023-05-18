Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.23.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.68. 754,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,477. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after buying an additional 173,486 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after buying an additional 548,230 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.