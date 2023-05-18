Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.79

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.79 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.24). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 58,347 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.54) price target on shares of Sportech in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.07 million, a PE ratio of -2,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

