SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.90

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.90 and last traded at $159.50, with a volume of 134367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.99.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
