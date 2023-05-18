Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.60

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.60 and last traded at $141.22, with a volume of 9720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.83. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,262,900. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Standex International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.