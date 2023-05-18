Stantec (NYSE:STN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.
Stantec Stock Performance
STN opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. Stantec has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.
About Stantec
Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stantec (STN)
