Stantec (NYSE:STN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. Stantec has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

