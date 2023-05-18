Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Star Bulk Carriers has increased its dividend by an average of 406.6% per year over the last three years. Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 1.5 %

SBLK opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 22.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

