State Street Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

State Street Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of STT opened at $68.46 on Thursday. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

