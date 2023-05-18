Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.60.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,701,000 after buying an additional 247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

