Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:JGet Rating) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.60.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:JGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,701,000 after buying an additional 247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.