Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $42.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.7 %

Mosaic stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,071. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mosaic will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

