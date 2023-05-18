Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUSMF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.