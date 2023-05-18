StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.