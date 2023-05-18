StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AEGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

