StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Up 0.7 %
AXR opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. AMREP has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 35.19%.
Institutional Trading of AMREP
About AMREP
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMREP (AXR)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.