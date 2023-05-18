StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Up 0.7 %

AXR opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. AMREP has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 35.19%.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

About AMREP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

