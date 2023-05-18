StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Century Casinos Stock Up 6.6 %

CNTY opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $214.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Century Casinos by 61.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Century Casinos by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

