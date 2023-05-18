StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.54. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

