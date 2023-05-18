StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.54. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.
