StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of CSGP opened at $76.00 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

