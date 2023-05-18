StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $628,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after purchasing an additional 72,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.