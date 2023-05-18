StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $628,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after purchasing an additional 72,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- ServiceNow Serves Up A Reversal, Now!
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.