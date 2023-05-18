StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $467.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.