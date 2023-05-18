StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
FDUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Fidus Investment Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $467.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.
Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.
Fidus Investment Company Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
