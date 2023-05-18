StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $299.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $156,690.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $134,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,907,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $156,690.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,074.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 22,237.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

