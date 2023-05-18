StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HWC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92.

Insider Activity

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.