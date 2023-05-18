StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $307.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.85 and a 200 day moving average of $260.66. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.79.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.