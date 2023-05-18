StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.46. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Stories

