StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

MXC stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.15. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

