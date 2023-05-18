StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
MXC stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.15. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.18.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
