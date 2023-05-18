StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,588. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.