StockNews.com Downgrades Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to Sell

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMBC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 89,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,880. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $654.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

