StockNews.com Downgrades Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to Sell

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of AMBC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 89,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,880. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $654.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.