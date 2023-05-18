StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 145,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

