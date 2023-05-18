StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 145,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.