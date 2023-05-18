StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVCO. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $293.46 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

