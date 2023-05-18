StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications stock opened at $338.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

