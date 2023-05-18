StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. ExlService has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $620,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in ExlService by 3.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at $3,194,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

