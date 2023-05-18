StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.
Fossil Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Fossil Group
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.