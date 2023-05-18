StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 9,576.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,967 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

