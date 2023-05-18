StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after buying an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 59,315 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.