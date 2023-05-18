StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after buying an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 59,315 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile



Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

