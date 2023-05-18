StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,530. InfuSystem has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.88.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

