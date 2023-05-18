StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ ISIG opened at $7.71 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
