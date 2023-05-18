StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 2,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

