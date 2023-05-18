StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lancaster Colony stock opened at $209.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $220.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.55.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
