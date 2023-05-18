StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $209.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $220.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.55.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 262.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 25.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

