StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

