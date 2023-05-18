StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $287.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.60. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 789.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 693,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.