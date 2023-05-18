StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

