StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE SFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,466. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

